WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society has released its Annual Collectors’ Baseball Pin which features a depiction of the L.L. Stearns Department Store papier-mache bell. The L.L. Stearns Department Store was a fixture in downtown Williamsport from 1889 until 1994. Most residents who visited the store during the holidays remember the bell swinging overhead, a little girl clinging to its side. The limited edition pins are available for purchase for $6 each, with appropriate sales tax added. The pins may be purchased at the museum store or online at www.tabermuseum.org.
The pin is the eighth pin produced by the museum. Others have included a lumberjack (2016), a high-wheeled bicycle (2017), a train’s engine (2018), the ‘haunted’ portrait of Nellie Tallman (2019), an Indian motorcycle (2020), John Hazel’s cornet (2021) and a railroad handcart (2022). Of those, only 2019, 2021 and 2022 are still available. They also are available for $6 plus tax. The museum is located at 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. It is open for touring Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m. The Sunday hours remain in place through the end of October. The museum is closed on Sundays from November through April. For further information call 570-326-3326.