Take-out chicken wings scored big on Super Bowl Sunday.

By Rick Dandes
Take-out meals were the orders of the day on Super Bowl Sunday at restaurants across the Valley — and chicken wings were favorites, said local restaurateurs.
At Front Street Station in Northumberland, business was brisk, but not in the dining rooms.
“We do an enormous take-out business here, and today, it’s chicken wings,” said owner Jay Seidel Jr., at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday.
“We will have the game on, but we don’t expect a large eat-in crowd,” he said.
“We’ve sold a lot of chicken wings though. We started taking orders at 10 a.m. and it hasn’t stopped. We’ve sold four cases of wings and I think we’ll have sold 10 by the time we’re finished today.”
Meanwhile, in Lewisburg, there were customers at Brendan’s Towne Tavern came to watch the game.
As kickoff neared, Michael Fuentes, of MIlton, sat with his friend at the bar.
“I could be home watching this,” he said.
“But it seems like all I’ve been doing is sitting at home this last year. I wanted to get out. This is a nice, friendly atmosphere..”
Fuentes is a senior citizen, and he said the virus had kept him inside most of last year.
His friend, Amelia Purvis, also of Milton, said it was nice to relax over a drink and be out of the house.
“I love watching football,” Purvis said, “though I don’t much care who wins this game.”
A few miles away at Matty’s Sporthouse Grill, restaurant manager Jim Keefer said the Super Bowl would be on the restaurant’s four huge projection screens and 18 regular-sized TVs.
“All of ‘em will be tuned to the game,” he said.
Sitting in front of the projection TVs were Doug Benner, Olivia Patterson, Grace Morrone, and Maddy Benner.
They were having a good time together, ordering full meals but eager for the game to start.
Although there were about 20 customers inside Matty’s at 5 p.m., Keefer noted how strong the take out business had been all day.
“Chicken wings seems to be what people wanted,” he said.