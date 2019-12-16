This Thursday is the last Takery of the season in Cameron Park, but instead of offering free baked goods, members of the Sunbury Together Coaltion are offering "Winter Warmth," said Ann Keeler Evans, minister, Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Susquehanna Valley.
"There are lots of people in our town without hats, gloves and socks to keep them warm," Evans said. "We’re asking you to join us in sharing these gifts with our neighbors. One of us will be there from about 4 p.m. on to accept any offerings of goodies or warm things."
The Sunbury Together Coalition is a gathering of interfaith religious groups who care about the physical and spiritual well-being of the community. Members have been holding the Takery once a month since March. "We work and play together to make Sunbury just a little sweeter," Evans said.