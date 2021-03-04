WASHINGTONVILLE — Talen Energy’s agreement to close its ash waste disposal site at its coal-fired Montour power plant in seven years and stop burning coal within five years includes more immediate conservation measures to stem water pollution near the plant.
The agreement between the power company and the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association also states Talen will donate Lake Chillisquaque, the Montour Preserve and $1 million to maintain the preserve, as well as $200,000 to monitor pollution.
While that would ensure the preserve’s future, the transfer is not likely to occur for a decade or more, and even then, local governments may not want it.
Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said after the agreement was announced on Tuesday that the county was not interested in taking ownership because it would have to maintain the lake’s dam, which Talen currently maintains.
“I don’t think a million dollars is enough to protect against that (maintenance of the dam),” Holdren said. “The best thing to happen would be for the state to take it over, DCNR (Department of Conservation and Natural Resources), and make it a state park. It’s a risk I don’t think Montour could undertake.”
On Wednesday, Bob Stoudt, director of the Montour Area Recreation Commission (MARC), which leases the 650-acre preserve from Talen for $1 a year, issued a statement agreeing that DCNR should take over.
Noting the opinions in his statement were his own and not MARC’s, Stoudt wrote that “Neither MARC nor Montour County have the technical ability or financial resources needed to operate and maintain the Lake Chillisquaque Dam.”
He doubted any potential partners would be willing to assume the responsibility and expense of maintaining the water pumping infrastructure. Water is pumped into the lake from the West Branch of the Susquehanna River near Watsontown. Talen uses water from the lake for the coal-fired plant’s cooling towers.
Stoudt suggested MARC and Montour County work with the Riverkeeper Association and Talen as soon as possible to begin discussions with state legislators, DCNR, the state Fish and Boat Commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection to enlist their involvement in managing the preserve.
State takeover not certain
DCNR spokesman Terry Brady said on Wednesday the state rarely adds a new state park.
“We often will gain acreage to our state forest lands,” Brady said. “Usually it’s donated land or a conservation.”
He said the state probably has 60 state parks and forests with dams.
“They are expensive,” Brady said. “Dams are not the most popular right now.”
He said, though, nothing is ruled out.
Riverkeeper Executive Director John Zaktansky said the association would negotiate with Montour County and municipal government officials to discuss the transfer. The new owner will receive the $1 million payment from Talen within two years after the plant no longer is operating and no longer needs water from Lake Chillisquaque for cooling.
That shutdown may not occur for 15 years, said Talen spokeswoman Taryne Williams.
“Right now we don’t have any plans to stop running,” Williams said. “We plan to stop burning coal and will be converting to alternate fuel, gas hopefully. In 2025, our intent is to stop burning coal. It could be 10, 15 years (before the plant closes).”
Stoudt believes that external forces such as market conditions, regulatory changes and political forces could result in Talen shutting down earlier.
If the Montour plant is converted to gas, Stoudt said he anticipated the useful life expectancy of the plant would increase by 25 to 30 years.
Talen announced in November it would transition from coal to a cleaner-burning fuel at the plant, which has been open for 49 years. It has also partnered with Pattern Energy to propose a 1,000-acre solar farm in Montour County.
Some neighbors of the proposed solar farm are opposed to it.
“It is wonderful that the Montour Preserve will be ‘donated’ by Talen Energy and be able to continue to be there for generations to come,” commented Sam Burleigh, of Anthony Township. “We consider the preserve as a true asset to our area.”
He said, though, the solar project is unrelated to the preserve donation.
“They will still be industrializing aglands for corporate profits,” Burleigh said. “As owners of the land and with money to utilize, they can use and lease farm fields for solar panels which each ‘field’ will be surrounded by chain-linked fence. Fragmenting the wildlife habitation. This project jeopardizes a great deal in our township and county. The industrialization of land otherwise suitable for farming is a high price to pay for everyone in Montour County.”
He encouraged residents to contact county Planning Director Greg Molter and the commissioners for help in saving agricultural land from industrialization.