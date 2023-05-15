DANVILLE — When Molly Nied became the superintendent of her alma mater, Danville Area School District, in November, she cited mental health as one of her top priorities.
Six months later, the work of the District's Mental Health Task Force is coming to fruition, with 41 recommendations suggested by the task force to the School Board's Mental Health Committee, and disclosed to the public on Thursday.
“When I put out the call six months ago for teachers, staff and community members to join the mental health task force," Nied said. "I was overwhelmed with the response by people wanting to participate."
“Their task was monumental but their work is instrumental to student success," she said. "I went into public education because I wanted to be a part of improving students’ lives.
"I was an active member of the Mental Health Task Force," Nied said on Friday, "so I was very pleased with the report and a part of working with the team to come to those recommendations."
The Mental Health Task Force had been working since January 2023 with the goal of exploring the mental health needs of all Danville students. The task force — comprised of parents, community members, school administrators, and teachers — concluded: "Addressing the mental health needs of students is central to our goal of academic success for all. But it is also critical for promoting their well-being and development as productive citizens. We want to ensure that all Danville students have the resilience to face life’s challenges in and outside the classroom."
The task force reached out to Paul Kettlewel, a retired pediatric psychologist and former director of Pediatric Psychology at Geisinger.
"I was a practicing pediatric psychologist working with children, adolescents and families with a range of mental health problems,' he said on Friday. "I developed teaching programs for psychology and pediatric residents and led the development of integrating behavioral health services in primary care practices at Geisinger."
Kettlewell led the task force and developed six work groups to address specific audiences and topics. Each work group met regularly to carefully review problems and challenges, consider data and evidence-based standards, build consensus and make recommendations.
“The need for a proactive, comprehensive mental health strategy is compelling," Kettlewell said. "The recent CDC report on Youth and Mental Health identifies urgency for schools to help deliver the important services that help youth deal with mental health problems.”
Even before the pandemic, mental health challenges were the leading cause of disability and poor life outcomes in young people, Kettlewell said.
"In Danville, approximately 20 percent of students have a mental health disorder,” Kettlewell said.
The task force developed research-based recommendations that touch every student. These recommendations require a long-term commitment from the district and the community.
The full report offers 41 recommendations, some of which have already been put into practice. Highlights include:
Implementing a Social and Emotional Learning curriculum with specific instructions for all students that help them develop necessary skills such as understanding, identifying and managing emotions, making good choices about behavior, solving social problems, developing self-awareness and learning how to seek help from others.
Enacting policies for cellphone use by students in specific buildings be reviewed and possibly regulated.
Developing online resources for teachers regarding information on ways to help students with mental health problems.
Hiring a full-time board-certified behavior analyst to help develop and evaluate behavioral interventions for students in need.
Hiring a director of Mental Health Services and two mental health providers.
Reviewing procedures for handling crisis situations and to help students at risk for suicide.
Training three staff members in a specific suicide risk assessment program (QPR) so they can then train other staff.
Developing online resources on topics related to mental health that will be available to parents on the Danville website and offer parent education programming.
Expanding substance abuse education and prevention in the district.
"This summary report makes me feel empowered and proud of what we can accomplish when we work together,.” Nied said, on Friday.