BLOOMSBURG — One of the biggest fundraisers for the Ronald McDonald House of Danville is happening this weekend and tickets are still available.
Taste of the Town tickets include wine, spirit and beer samples, appetizers and live entertainment. Basket raffles will be available to purchase and vendors will be onsite selling a variety of food and beverage items. Cost for a single ticket is $40 and $75 per couple.
Jodi Batman has sat on the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House for five years and describes it as “a comfortable and safe place for families to stay while remaining close to their children who are receiving the medical care they need a Geisinger.”
She said fundraisers like Taste of the Town are important because “although we provide housing for Geisinger patients and their families, we are independent of the Geisinger organization.”
“Fundraising events like Taste of the Town help us to raise the money we need to keep our house open, and so that we can continue to provide free services to our families,” said Batman.
Molly Aungst, director of marketing and events for the Ronald McDonald House in Danville said so far tickets have been selling well, but plenty are still available for last-minute guests.
“We have sold 175 tickets so far,” said Aungst. “We usually sell around 250.”
In the past this event has raised approximately $30,000.
Aungst said the slightly lower sales this year are likely due to several competing events like the Penn State University Blue/White football game.
“It’s a busy time of year, but we should have a pretty good crowd,” she said.
This is the sixth annual Taste of the Town event, (though they missed a year due to COVID) and it coincides with the 42nd year of the Ronald McDonald House. The fundraiser is one of several held annually to help bring in some much needed monies that help to keep programs running smoothly and make sure the doors to the Ronald McDonald House are open to families in need.
“This is one of our major fundraising events,” said Aungst. “We also have the Annual Andrew Schmid Memorial Golf Tournament in June and a Masquerade Ball in the fall.”
She noted that despite the name and location, the organization is a nonprofit and is not funded by McDonalds or Geisinger Medical Center.
“We are a private nonprofit and all proceeds from our events support the programs here at the house, the Family Room at the Janet Weis Children’s Hospital and summer camps for pediatric patients,” she explained.
Vendors for Saturday’s event include Pedro's Wines, Hungry Run Distillery, Wild For Salmon, Brandywine Branch Distillery, New Trail Brewing Co., Steph's Subs, Pappy’s Kettle Corn, Real Taste 570, Cherry Hill Farm, Betty’s Acres, Chip LaRue Sweet BBQ, Sweeter Side Desserts, Country Pride Foods, Schach’s Sweets, Iron Vines Winery, Bouchette Vineyards, BarCODE Mobile Bartending, DuBelicious Grille, BJ’s M Street Tavern & Oyster Bar, Shane’s Sandwich Shack.
Since 1981, the Ronald McDonald House of Danville has been providing a “Home-Away-from-Home” for thousands of families with children that are faced with critically ill children, many of who are hospitalized or receiving outpatient care for the treatment of cancer and other serious illnesses. Serving families from 65 of 67 counties in Pennsylvania, 34 states and 27 countries, the Ronald McDonald House provides families with more than a place to eat, sleep, and shower.
The House provides families with a support system that encourages families to interact with other families that are going through similar situations and to share their experiences.
According to Aungst, they have helped more than 116,000 families since opening their doors.
“We’ve just done some remodeling at the house,” she said. “There are a lot of good things happening.
Taste of the Town will be held from 6-10 p.m. Saturday in the Industrial Arts Building at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds. Tickets can be purchased at www.rmhdanville.org.