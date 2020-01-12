MILTON — With an eye toward helping to grow Milton’s downtown and its own online capacity, the Tastecraft Cafe will open a section location in Milton next week.
The shop will open on Saturday, Jan. 18 at 41 Broadway, an ideal location right across the street from the Milton branch of the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA. That opening coincides with a temporary shutdown of the Lewisburg location. The Market Street shop is scheduled to close Tuesday for some renovations and updating, Kauffman said, with the plan to look similar to the new location in Milton eventually.
“The Milton store will be a completely separate store from Lewisburg,” owner Coleby Kauffman said. “In Lewisburg, we will be doing some remodeling to match the aesthetics in Milton.”
Finding the location in Milton has been a long process, Kauffman said. While the actual cafe portion of the shop along Broadway will likely be a smaller cafe, the back-end portion of the facility will allow for growth of the online component of Tastecraft.
“It’s going to be a pretty cool coffee shop with an open template,” he said. “We were able to design it the way we wanted. We will also have space to roast our coffee and expand our online operations. This will be more like a distribution center.”
With a prime location and new offering, Kauffman said the coffee shop should succeed in Milton.
“Milton is an up-and-coming and vibrant community, it’s an attractive place for us to be,” Kauffman said. “We wanted to be part of that area. It has a really good location, with good accessibility and parking. The YMCA is a huge anchor for the area.
“I think people are excited. I’ve gotten some comments that it’s nice to see an established business come to Milton. They don’t really have anything like it now.”
George Venios, executive director of The Improvement Milton Experience (TIME) said Tastecraft Cafe should fit right in downtown.
“It’s a coffee house, which is something new for us,” Venios said. “We have a number of smaller restaurants in the area, but nothing like this. It’s very exciting because it falls right in line with what TIME wants to do, revitalize our downtown. There is a lot of traffic there and I think they can do well.
Kauffman said the Milton shop’s hours will be fluid at the beginning until they can figure out the foot traffic downtown in Milton.
For Saturday’s opening, the store will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kauffman said at first the Milton store’s hours will likely mirror those in Lewisburg — 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. — but could change. There will be an official ribbon-cutting and grand opening in the future.
“We will see what the traffic flow is and that may dictate our hours,” he said. There is no estimate for how long the Lewisburg store will be closed.