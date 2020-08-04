A tax credit program for Pennsylvania farmers now has $10 million in tax credits available for measures to improve soil and water quality.
The tax credits are through Pennsylvania’s Resource Enhancement and Protection Program (REAP), which was expanded under the 2019 PA Farm Bill. REAP is a tax credit program for agricultural producers who implement best management practices (BMP) or purchase equipment that reduces nutrient and sediment runoff, enhancing soil and improving the quality of Pennsylvania’s waterways. Farmers may receive up to $250,000 in any seven-year period, and spouses filing jointly can use REAP Tax Credits.
The most common projects approved are for no-till planting and precision ag equipment, waste storage facilities, conservation plans, Nutrient Management Plans, and protecting animal heavy-use areas, like barnyards. Cover crops and riparian stream buffers are also common REAP-eligible practices. Farmers may receive REAP tax credits of 50 to 75 percent of the project’s eligible out-of-pocket cost. Farmers whose operation is in a watershed with an EPA-mandated Total Maximum Daily Load (TMDL) can receive REAP tax credits of 90 percent of out-of-pocket costs for some projects.
More information about REAP, including the 2020-21 application packet and program guidelines, is available at agriculture.pa.gov.