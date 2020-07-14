Property owners in Pennsylvania have a new financial incentive to help beginning farmers access the tools they need to get their start in agriculture — and it's called The Beginning Farmer Tax Credit. This provides an income tax credit for selling or leasing agricultural assets such as land, livestock, facilities, and equipment to a beginning farmer. The program, administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, was signed into law in June 2019.
Beginning farmers in the program must be certified by DCED by demonstrating that they have the experience or transferable skills needed to work in agriculture, have not received income from farming for longer than 10 years, and plan to farm in Pennsylvania, providing the majority of the labor and management for their operation.
Property owners can claim a credit equal to 5 percent of the sale price or fair market value (whichever is lower) of an asset sold to a beginning farmer, up to a maximum of $32,000. For rental agreements, the credit is equal of 10 percent of gross rental income for the first, second and third years of the rental agreement, up to a maximum of $7,000 per year. The program is capped at $5 million for the 2020 tax year and $6 million for 2021 tax year.
Required forms are available at www.pfb.com/BeginningFarmerTaxCredit.