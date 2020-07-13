It's time to do your taxes — no more delays.
There is still some time to do an extension, but you must do it today or tomorrow, CPA Barb Weis, owner of AccuTax Express, said on Monday. AccuTax Express has serviced Valley residents for more than 20 years.
Taxpayers must file or seek an extension by Wednesday or face a penalty, she said.
"An extension to file does not mean added time to pay," Weis explained. "Those planning on filing later should estimate what they owe and make that payment by Wednesday."
As the coronavirus pandemic took hold this spring, the federal government postponed the traditional April 15 filing deadline until July 15.
The move provided some economic and logistical relief for taxpayers dealing with the disruptions and uncertainty brought on by lockdowns, school closures and shuttered businesses.
But now that new deadline is here.
The IRS is expecting about 150 million returns from individuals and as of the last count, it had received almost 139 million.
If you can't pay your taxes now, "the best thing to do is contact the IRS immediately," said professor Curtis Nicholls, accounting, in the Freeman College of Management. Nicholls teaches the section on taxes in Bucknell's “Money Savvy Series."
"Unfortunately they are not known for being the most sympathetic organization as far as on-time payments go," he added. "I would try to contact them and work out a payment plan."
And the penalty for failure to file will be much more expensive than the failure to pay, Nicholls explained.
"The key is to avoid late filing penalties," he said. "There is no way to avoid the interest charge (unless you take out a loan and pay off what you owe), but least you can avoid the late payment penalty, and that is pretty substantial in most cases."
Yes, you can file or pay your taxes online.
The IRS urges taxpayers to use electronic options to support social distancing and speed the processing of returns, refunds or payments.
"I would start at IRS.gov," Nicholls said. "Many individuals, especially if you are below a certain income, will qualify for free online filing. Right on its homepage, they have links to free filing options."
If you are paying state taxes online, there is a fee connected with that.
Don't go to IRS.com, because that is a website that is completely unaffiliated with the IRS.
Taxpayers who make estimated quarterly tax payments have until July 15 to make the payments for the first and second quarter. Those were originally due on April 15 and June 15 respectively.
"You need to keep on top of your quarterly payments," Nicholls said.
Other reminders
There are a host of other tax deadlines linked to July 15.
One worth noting is that Wednesday is also the deadline to claim a refund for 2016 tax returns.
An estimated $1.5 billion refunds for 2016 are sitting unclaimed because people failed to file tax returns. The law provides a three-year window of opportunity to claim a refund. But if taxpayers do not file a return within that time, the money becomes property of the Treasury. There is no penalty to file a later return if a refund is due.
It's also a good time to check in with a tax professional if you have had a major shift in income, employment or other tax situations in 2020. With all the changes stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, there may be need for added help when it comes to taxes.
"Reach out to (your tax professional) about what 2020 is going to look like," says Michael Eisenberg, a CPA and attorney at Squar Milner in Los Angeles.
Watch out for scams
Meanwhile, beware of an increase in tax and COVID-19 scams, warned IRS Criminal Investigation officials, in a Monday press release.
In the last few months, the IRS Criminal Investigation division (CI) has continued to see a tremendous increase in a variety of Economic Impact Payment scams and other financial schemes.
Taxpayers can report COVID-19 scams to the National Center for Disaster Fraud. Taxpayers can also report fraud or theft of their Economic Impact Payments to the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). Unsolicited (phishing) e-mails that appear to be from the IRS should be forwarded to phishing@irs.gov.
For the most up-to-date information about IRS impersonation scams, taxpayers can visit IRS.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.