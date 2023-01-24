LEWISBURG — All IRS and PA tax forms and schedules can be downloaded and printed at any of the three Union County libraries: Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, the Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton.
Please call ahead for availability. Forms can be prepared in advance for pick up; cost for printing the forms will be collected at pickup. Public computers are available at each library.
The Union County libraries have 1040 and 1040-SR forms in small quantities.
Federal forms may be obtained through the IRS website at www.irs.gov and may be printed at the libraries. Tax preparation is available by appointment with the Community Action Agency in Selinsgrove and Lewisburg.
For more information and to schedule an appointment call 570-374-0181 or 1-877-497-1257. Library staff cannot offer tax preparation assistance.
For more information on taxes visit unioncountylibraries.org/2022taxseason