SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove Borough Council is scheduled to vote Monday on a tentative $1.85 million budget for 2022 that carries a projected 1 mill of tax increase.
Borough Manager Lauren Martz said the proposed $1,858,581 spending plan is a 12 percent increase over the current budget. She cited inflation and infrastructure improvements for the hike, including the reconstruction of Industrial Park Road and water line replacements.
"It's normal things, like salaries," said council President Marvin Rudnitsky.
The council is currently negotiating a new contract with the borough police, he said.
If approved, the budget would require raising $34,064 in taxes, or a 1 mill increase, bringing the total number of mills to support the general fund and fire protection to 21.5 mills, Martz said.
A 1 mill increase would cost the average household about $24 more a year, she said.
The council meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the borough building.
In other business, the borough has received another state grant to complete the installation of decorative lighting along West Pine Street, from downtown to the Susquehanna University campus.
Martz said the borough has $500,000 for the project.
The borough began installing decorative street lights in the downtown in 2005 with state grants and funding from the Selinsgrove Chamber of Commerce.