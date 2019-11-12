LEWISBURG — Real estate taxes get cheaper under a 2020 preliminary budget plan adopted Tuesday by East Buffalo Township Board of Supervisors.
The tax rate falls to 4.6 mills in the tentative budget, saving property owners $51 on each $100,000 of a property’s assessed value. The current tax rate is 5.11 mills, or $511 on $100,000 compared to $460 under the proposed rate.
Supervisors chose from three taxing scenarios outlined by township Manager Stacey Kifolo: the chosen reduction of 0.51 mills, a reduction of 0.26 mills and a budget plan with no change in the tax rate.
The reduction isn't finalized. The preliminary budget could be altered before a planned vote on a final budget next month.
The proposed 2020 tax levy is as follows (with 2019 rates in parentheses): general fund, 4.0 mills (4.5), fire fund, 0.45 (0.46), fire hydrant and street light, 0.08 and 0.07, respectively (unchanged).
The reduction would cost the township about $255,775 in revenue. The resulting deficit would be paid from the township’s ample reserve funds. The reserve balance would fall to $3,585,643 should the budget be finalized as is.
“I think it’s a good story to tell,” said Supervisor Char Gray, board chair. “We’ve planned for liabilities forthcoming and other expenses. We’re in a position where we can reduce taxes for everybody and I think we should do it.”
Under the budget proposal, revenue is estimated at $4,409,132 while spending is estimated at $4,689,144.
The budget will be available for public inspection tomorrow at the municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, and at www.ebtwp.org.
“Everyone knows we’ve held taxes for three years straight,” Supervisor Matt Schumacher said. “With the reserve funds we’ve built up over the last many years, I feel that it’s time to reduce the taxes.”
Supervisor Jim Murphy voted in favor with Gray and Schumacher. The vote garnered a thumbs up from Jim Knight, who joins the board in January following his election win earlier this month. He’ll replace Murphy. Both Knight and Murphy each said during their election campaigns that they’d push to reduce property taxes.
Other business
A letter with signatures of 27 township residents was presented to the supervisors along with photos of damages to Rural Avenue, a three-block stretch of east-west roadway between Route 15 and the area of 12th Street.
The road along with a nearby portion of Wilson Alley are slated to be repaved next year, Kifolo said. She said she’d task the road crew to seek temporary solutions to improve the damaged road over the coming winter.
Township resident Marilyn Murphy asked for an update about the use of a second video feed to allow attendees at township meetings to see Kifolo, who attends meetings remotely. Kifolo resides in Florida and uses a video app to conference into meetings. While supervisors can see Kifolo on a laptop, the audience can only hear her voice.
Kifolo said there is an unspecified amount of funds in the 2020 budget to make the second feed happen.
Gray said the 2020 budget for the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority tops $1 million. That’s up from 2019 when the budget totaled $984,000. Gray said the gym and gymnastics continue to drive revenue. She said programming will continue as-is, including summer camps.
Kifolo said the township continues to await an announcement from state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on the status of a $500,000 grant to revamp a public park on Fairground Road next to the municipal building.