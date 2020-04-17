NORTHUMBERLAND — Northumberland Christian School went prehistoric these past two weeks during the COVID-19 crisis.
Tonya Wilhelm, a local photographer and the private school's high school art/graphic design teacher and maintenance worker, ordered a blow-up Tyrannosaurus rex costume to protect herself in a humorous way during the COVID-19 crisis. She has been dressing up when parents come to pick up lesson plans and personal effects left in the school by 255 students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
"Everyone started wearing masks, so I doubled down and made it fun," said Wilhelm. "This might be the only time kids are getting out, so I thought it would be a little more fun for a T-rex to give their homework instead of a maintenance worker. It makes them giggle."
Since Wilhelm works in maintenance as well and her studio is attached to the school, she spends most of her time at the building. When they realized the students were not coming back during this academic year, they started gathering personal items and organizing them by family name, she said.
The first pickup was two weeks ago, the second was this past Monday and the next one will be on April 27. Each packet has schoolwork for a two-week period, she said. When a parent comes, they park their car, open the trunk and Wilhelm deposits the packets.
"My arms are little, so if there's a minivan, my entire head has to go into the back of the mini-van," said Wilhelm.
Jennifer Beatty, of Selinsgrove, said her daughters Tessa, a fifth-grader, and Juliet, a first-grader, were excited to see the dinosaurs putting schoolwork into the trunk.
"They were definitely experiencing the Monday blahs, with having to pick up another set of schoolwork that would need to be done at home away from their friends and teachers that they are missing," said Beatty. "Having Tonya dress up and deliver their packets ended up being a bright spot in an otherwise sad situation."
JoLynn Spade, of Mount Pleasant Mills, said she saw pictures earlier in the day but didn't tell her family. Her children are in 12th, seventh and first grade.
"The kids' and my husband's faces all lit up and everyone started laughing," said Spade. "I told her how very thoughtful I thought that was of her to brighten everyone's day like that. Who else wears a T-Rex costume to deliver homework? We were so thankful for her kindness. And my youngest Rebeka just kept watching and watching behind us as we left. It brought so much joy to all of us and we were talking about it on the way home."
Pastor John Rees, the principal of the school, said students and parents appreciate the fun of Wilhelm.
"I had no idea she was going to do it, but it's great," said Rees. "This is Tonya. She has an amazing servant's heart and she is creative and talented. She helps in so many ways. She sees a need and she goes after it."