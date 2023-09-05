MILTON — A 13-year-old Milton girl faces felony attempted homicide charges after state police said she tried to kill another person during an altercation Monday afternoon.
The Daily Item is not releasing the juvenile's name until after any preliminary hearings are held or if charges are bound to Northumberland County Court and the girl remains charged as an adult.
According to a criminal complaint, troopers were dispatched to a home in Chillisquaque Township for a report of a domestic related incident.
When troopers arrived they detained the teen and during a conversation the teen allegedly told police she could make one phone call and have the alleged victim and another person killed, according to a criminal complaint.
Troopers said they interviewed the alleged victim and the individual said the two were in an argument over items that went missing and when the teen came down the steps, she allegedly had a knife, troopers said.
The victim said the teen was placed in a bear hug restraint and the teen said she would make a phone call and have the person killed, troopers said in a criminal complaint filed through Shamokin District Judge John Gembic.
Another witness to the incident allegedly told troopers she saw the teen repeatedly stabbing the individual, according to the criminal complaint.
The teen appeared before Gembic and was released to medical staff on $25,000 bail while she awaits a preliminary hearing in front of Milton District Judge Michael Diehl.
The teen faces the felony attempted homicide, along with felony aggravated assault.