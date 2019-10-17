MILTON — A Milton teen facing felony robbery charges for allegedly taking $20 from a juvenile at the Aug. 30 Milton Area football game waived his case to Northumberland County Court on Wednesday.
Ethan A. Fischer, 19, of 108 Locust St., had been scheduled for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton, on Wednesday morning.
Milton police say Fischer grabbed a $20 bill from a juvenile near the concession stand at about 8 p.m. When the juvenile, who had intended to purchase food, asked for the money back, one of several other juveniles with Fischer pushed the victim in the face with his fingers, police allege. Others in the group also threatened the victim.
Diehl reduced Fischer's $80,000 bail to unsecured. He is charged with robbery, theft, simple assault and criminal conspiracy charges.
Borough police also charged Steven Darnell Duncan Jr., 18, of 83 Showers Road, with robbing $460 from someone at 9:20 p.m. at the same game, according to the criminal complaint. The victim also told police he was surrounded by juveniles and was told by one to "run your pockets."
Duncan waived his robbery, theft, terroristic threat and corruption of minors charges to Northumberland County Court following a hearing before Diehl on Oct. 9. He was jailed in lieu of $10,000 bail.
