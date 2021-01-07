SUNBURY — Two teens are jailed and face felony aggravated assault charges after city police say they robbed another juvenile of cash and held a knife to his head during an incident at an elementary school parking lot.
Kevin Andujar, 15, and Reggie Houseal, 17, both of Sunbury, were arrested and charged as adults Wednesday after city police officer Dara Golden-Kieski said the incident took place on Jan. 5 at the parking lot of Beck Elementary School.
Golden-Kieski said she was dispatched to the area of N. Third St., at 6:35 p.m., for a report of an assault with weapons.
When the officer arrived she spoke to two juveniles who said they were assaulted and robbed of $500, which was inside a backpack, police said.
One of the victims told police she observed one of the males holding a knife to the side of her friend's head before he dropped it on the ground while a fight continued, police said.
The knife fell to the ground until the two males were able to grab the backpack and flee the scene, police said.
One of the victims identified Andujar because she knew him from school, police said.
A parent of a friend of one of the victims was contacted and told there was a fight so she drove to the Beck Elementary School parking lot to make sure the kids were safe. While she was traveling, she saw one of the suspects holding the backpack and she yelled for him to return the backpack, police said.
The male she yelled to ran down the railroad tracks from Race to Reagan Street, police said.
When the woman arrived at the parking lot, her daughter, who was with her in the vehicle, saw the knife and picked it up using a napkin before placing it in a bag, police said.
Police were able to retrieve the weapon, according to officers.
Police went to one of the suspect's home and waited for him to arrive before placing him in handcuffs, officers said.
One of the suspect's mother arrived at the police station and asked to see the knife so she could identify it as one she had in her home, police said.
The woman was able to identify the knife and said it was from a set she owned, police said.
Officers spoke to the Northumberland County District Attorney's office and were advised to file the charges and charge both juveniles as adults.
Both Andujar and Houseal face felony aggravated assault and robbery charges, as well as misdemeanor charges of simple assault and possessing an instrument of crime.
Both were arraigned in front of Sunbury District Judge Mike Toomey and bail was set at $50,000 cash each.