Teens freed former teacher trapped at car wash

SUNBURY — Three Shikellamy track athletes had to change their course when they ran directly into a situation that almost cost a former district teacher her life.
Macy Carper, 18, a senior, Brianna Hennett, 15, a freshman and Alyssa Keeley, 15, a sophomore, all had a life-changing experience on Jan. 24 when the long-distance runners saved former district teacher Anne Hollenbach. The students freed her from accidentally being pinned in by her car door while the automatic car wash at the Flood Zone Car Wash on S. Front St. began to pull her vehicle through the wash system.
"This was something that I feel was almost meant for us to do on this day," Carper said. "We always run together and we had just run by the car wash and were going to split up but decided to turn around and run back past the car wash."
And that's when the three students heard the cries for help, Carper said.
"We heard someone yelling," Hennett said. "Then when we looked we just saw a woman pinned in."
The girls had no idea the woman they were saving was even a teacher, Carper said.
Carper jumped into the car and stopped it from crushing Hollenbach. Hennett and Keeley assisted Hollenbach after Carper backed the vehicle away, freeing the former teacher.
Hollenbach attempted to exit her vehicle after dropping something out of the window, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle. The car door pinned her against a pole while the automatic wash began to pull the vehicle, Bendle said.
"This could have been a very bad situation if it wasn't for these girls," Bendle said during Thursday's Shikellamy school board work session. "These girls should be commended."
All three students were honored at the meeting and received a standing ovation from the board and crowd.
Bendle said he spoke to the girls' parents and they had no idea what the students had done.
"They (the girls) didn't even blink an eye at helping," Bendle said. "They also didn't even tell their parents what they did and that shows what kind of character these students have. They are three true heroes."
Principal Marc Freeman said he was proud of the students. "They did a heroic thing and we are just so proud of them," he said Thursday.
"It's just one of those things that happened and we are happy we were there," Keeley said.
Hollenbach, who taught special education, was not at the meeting. Bendle said she was shaken up but uninjured thanks to the quick actions of the three students.
"These are the things that make us proud here at Shikellamy," he said.
Director Wendy Wiest said the actions of the girls was "incredible."
As for the three girls, it's back to business as usual.
"We will still go on our runs," Carper said. "I just feel like something made us stay together that day and I am happy we were there and able to help."