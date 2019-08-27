SUNBURY — Orange temporary fencing ouside the old Northumberland County Prison on Second Street will be removed and parking will be back to normal.
According to Sunbury City Administrator Jody Ocker, Sunbury businessman Mark Walberg, who owns the structure, said the fencing will be taken down.
Walberg purchased the former jail in 2017 after the building was closed down due to a severe fire that occurred in January 2015.
City officials said parking will be back to normal on Second Street.
Walberg took possession of the building and immediately began to fix the structure.
Walberg purchased the property for $40,000 and he has not yet said what he intends to do with the building.
Walberg owns several properties in Sunbury, including the former Shikellamy Middle School, which he purchased from the district.
— Francis Scarcella