The date chosen for Tuesday’s special election caused polling places in two eastern Union County voting precincts to temporarily relocate on the campus of Bucknell University.

Registered voters in East Buffalo Township District 4 and Lewisburg Borough Ward 3 will cast ballots Tuesday inside Elaine Langone Center, 701 Moore Ave., Lewisburg.

Registered voters

They’ll return to their permanent polling locations for the Nov. 5 general election: East Buffalo Township District 4 at the Weis Center and Lewisburg Borough Ward 3 at Larison Hall, according to Greg Katherman, chief election coordinator and registrar.

Timing of the surprise election caused the relocation, Katherman said, adding that a location map and notice of the temporary change was mailed to voters in both precincts.

Because the election is specific to the 85th Legislative District of the state House, voters in Gregg and White Deer townships in Union County won’t participate. They’re in the 84th District. Voters in Shamokin Dam, Freeburg and the townships of Chapman, Monroe, Union and Washington in Snyder County are located in the 108th District and also won’t participate.

Below is a listing of the polling locations in both counties for the special election:

SNYDER COUNTY

Adams Township: Troxelville Community Hall, 9186 Route 235, Troxelville

Beaver Township: Beaver Lutheran Church, 18207 Route 522, Beaver Springs

Beavertown Borough: Beavertown Borough Building, 111 W. Walnut St., Beavertown

Center Township: Penns Creek Fire Hall, 50 Troxelville Road, Penns Creek

Franklin Township: Paxtonville United Methodist Church, 1281 Paxton St., Paxtonville

Jackson Township: Zion Lutheran Church, 4298 Route 204, Selinsgrove

McClure Borough: McClure Volunteer Fire Company, 49 West Specht St., McClure

Middleburg Borough: Grace Covenant Church warehouse building, 99 Cafe Lane, Middleburg

Middlecreek Township: Kreamer Fire Hall, 37 Manor Drive, Kreamer

Penn Township, No. 1: Grayson View, Main Lounge, 29 Grayson View Court, Selinsgrove

Penn Township, No. 2: Penn Township Building, 228 Clifford Road, Selinsgrove

Perry Township: Fremont Fire Hall, 229 Millrace Road, Mount Pleasant Mills

Selinsgrove No. 1: Sharon Lutheran Church, 120 S. Market St., Selinsgrove

Selinsgrove No. 2: All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., front, Selinsgrove

Selinsgrove No. 3: Snyder County East Building, 713 Bridge St., Selinsgrove

Spring Township: Beaver Springs Senior Center, 55 Elm St., Beaver Springs

West Beaver Township: Bannerville Fire Hall, 7547 Stage Road, McClure

West Perry Township: Mount View Community Church, 277 Mill Road, Richfield

UNION COUNTY 

Buffalo Township 1: Municipal Building, 2115 Strickler Road, Mifflinburg

Buffalo Township 2: Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg

East Buffalo Township 1: Municipal Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg

East Buffalo Township 2: Union County Public Library, 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg

East Buffalo Township 3: Donald H. Eichorn Middle School, 2057 Washington Ave., Lewisburg

East Buffalo Township 4: Elaine Langone Center, Bucknell University, 701 Moore Ave., Lewisburg

Hartleton: Union Church, 115 Catherine St., Hartleton

Hartley Township: Hartley Township Municipal Building, 1845 Route 235, Laurelton

Kelly Township 1: Municipal Building, 551 Ziegler Road, Lewisburg

Kelly Township 2: United in Christ Lutheran Church, 1875 Churches Road, West Milton

Lewis Township: Municipal Building, 116 Maple St., Millmont

Lewisburg 1: Senior Center, 116 N. Second St., Lewisburg

Lewisburg 2: Union County Courthouse, 103 S. Second St., Lewisburg

Lewisburg 3: Elaine Langone Center, Bucknell University, 701 Moore Ave., Lewisburg

Lewisburg 4: St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg

Limestone Township: Municipal Building, 3840 Wildwood Road, Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg East: Mifflinburg Area High School, 75 Market St., Mifflinburg

Mifflinburg West: First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 404 Market St., Mifflinburg

New Berlin: Community Center, 318 Vine St., New Berlin

Union Township: Fire Company, 40 Municipal Lane, Winfield

West Buffalo Township: Municipal Building, 577 Johnstown Road, Mifflinburg

