Former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday before two separate Congressional committees is unlikely to have much political impact, said three university professors.
‘We didn’t learn anything at the Mueller hearings that we didn’t already know,” suggested Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State University, The Behrend College.
Maybe some people who didn’t pay much attention to news earlier this year learned something new, Speel said. “Mueller seemed unenthusiastic about the proceedings, and his answers stuck to whatever was said in the printed report. He often seemed in command of some facts in the report, but not fully aware of other assertions in the report.”
House Democrats mostly used the hearings to try to publicize more the allegations made against Trump in the report, Speel said, and asked Mueller to confirm those allegations.
House Republicans, he said, “seemed uninterested in whether Russia intervened in the 2016 presidential election campaign or whether Trump was involved in any criminal activity and focused mostly on trying to question the origins of the investigation, a strategy in line with White House tactics.”
Republicans and Democrats each made points with their respective bases, added Nick Clark, associate professor of political science, Susquehanna University. The Democrats on the committee, he said, will have scored with their base by reaffirming that the president is not exonerated and getting Mueller to say he could be tried after leaving the presidency. The Republicans attacked Mueller on how the investigated was conducted.
The lines of questioning didn’t surprise Chris Ellis, associate professor of political science, Bucknell University.
“Anyone who’s been following this investigation for this long knew that a testimony like this was exactly what was going to happen,” Ellis said, Wednesday night.
“There was no way that Mueller was going to go beyond anything in the written report,” Ellis said. “This, like a lot of Congressional hearings, was just a way for Congress members on both sides to make speeches geared toward voters rather than the witness. Mueller’s a professional at this, and professionals simply don’t take the bait.”
This was like the political version of a summer blockbuster action film, Ellis said. “It’s a way to fill time in an otherwise slow season, and makes for good theater. But in two months, no one is going to remember or care.”
Voters have said in poll after poll that the Russia investigation is low on their list of priorities, Ellis noted, “and I can’t see anything in Wednesday’s hearings that will change that.”