LEWISBURG — The Fence Drive In will open at 11 a.m. today for the first time this year.
The dining room will not be open, the number of phone-in orders will be limited and a few tables will be moved into the grass by the fence to allow for social distancing, according to the restaurant's Facebook page.
Trays, ketchup bottles, salt and pepper shakers as always will be wiped down with a sanitizing solution. Individual packets are available upon request.
Employees will be encouraged to wear masks. The guidance for businesses in the restaurant industry states that “an employee does not need to wear a mask if it impedes their vision, if they have a medical condition, or if it would create an unsafe condition in which to operate equipment or execute a task.”
— JUSTIN STRAWSER