SUNBURY — Temperatures hit 90 on Friday and that didn't stop thousands of southern rock and wine fans from jamming Spyglass Ridge Winery to see The Marshall Tucker Band.
Winery owner Tom Webb held his second concert in three days as part of his "Backyard Summer Concert Series" Friday night.
"We are so happy to once again see our friends and family come to party with us in our backyard," Webb said. "The day was great, the night was perfect and the music was amazing."
Thousands of southern rock fans lined up early and waited to get inside the Spyglass Ridge Winery field to set up their tents and lawn chairs in order to drink wine, Three Beards beer and enjoy the music and friends.
“What a fun time and awesome music,” Brad Littleton, of Harrisburg, said. “Great place to come see a concert.”
On Tuesday, legendary band Chicago hit the stage to a packed house but on Friday the crowd was different and ready to rock.
Rock band Molly Hatchet took to the stage first to kick off the party.
“Molly Hatchet can still go,” Doug Stevens, of Lewistown, said. “They rocked.”
The Marshall Tucker Band played hit singles like “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Fire On The Mountain,” “Can’t You See” and “Take The Highway" to people dancing and singing.
The next concert will be held on July 27 when rock star Bret Michaels arrives in Sunbury.