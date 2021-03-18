LEWISBURG — Construction and renovations are nearing completion at The Public Library for Union County, library administrator Roberta Greene told Union County Commissioners.
During Tuesday’s bi-monthly commissioner meeting, Greene said carpeting, tile and other materials are still needed to finish the expansion and overhaul of the Lewisburg-area library at 255 Reitz Blvd. in East Buffalo Township.
“One of the things we learned in this project is that many manufacturers don’t have a deep inventory. It’s on-demand so we’ve been caught in that a little bit,” said Greene, Union County Library System administrator.
The library is undergoing a $1.75 million project to build a new wing dedicated to children’s programming. The library layout will shift with the adult portion completely revamped. Library staff will return books and other materials in reconfigured layout in April. New furniture is expected in May, after which the library will reopen, Greene said.
The library is pushing through its fundraising effort, which is slated to end this month. The ReImagine, ReFresh, RePurpose Campaign raised $781,425 through March 8. The goal is $900,000.
The library remains closed to browsing but pick-up service is available. Learn more about the fundraising effort and currently available services at www.unioncountylibraries.org/reopen.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO