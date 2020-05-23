LEWISBURG — The RiverStage Community Theatre canceled its June production of "Spamalot" — the same show the theater held its first-ever virtual auditions for — and postponed the show until 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis. The announcement means their 2019-2020 mainstage season at Greenspace Center is officially over.
"It's just not improving fast enough here to feel comfortable enough to do the show," said theater President Jove Graham. "This is a fairly large show with 30 people and we didn't want to ask that many people to get together."
The decision was not an easy one to make, said Graham.
"We're disappointed, but everyone understands that even more people are dealing with economic and health problems right now," he said. "We hope to get some of the same people back next summer. We have a great cast and crew."
The online auditions were held for the musical comedy in early April over two days. Based on the classic comedy film "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," “Spamalot” spoofs big-budget Broadway musicals while re-imagining King Arthur’s quest for the Holy Grail in a world full of killer rabbits, coconuts, dancing knights, and rude Frenchmen, in a hilarious, over-the-top comedic style.
"It was a tough decision and a lot of us in the cast gave our feelings on the whole situation," said Donnie Mapes, of Milton, who was set play King Arthur's horse in the show. "We knew from the get-go it was going to be a possibility. Ultimately, it was what was best for not only the cast but also for the patrons."
"Spamalot" is now tentatively scheduled for June 18-27, 2021. More details about the rest of our 2020-21 season will be announced in early summer, said Graham.
"It is disheartening to know that this means at least six months will pass between the last time there was a full audience in our theater ("Cyrano" in February) and the start of the fall season, but we are already busy planning that season and look forward to a safe return to a more regular schedule next year," he said.
Registration for our RiverStage Summer Theatre Academy, which is not scheduled to begin until July 13, will remain open until June 15. A decision to keep it open will be based on enrollment and current/forecasted coronavirus conditions at that time.
Gaspipe Theatre Company's Shakespeare in the Park is still tentatively planned for early August, although no firm details have yet been announced.