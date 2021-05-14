BERWICK — The Berwick Theater and Center for Community Arts, located at 110 E. Front St., Berwick, will show the film “Four Good Days” starring Glenn Close and Mila Kunis at 7 p.m. tonight, Saturday and Sunday.
Free tickets are being sponsored by United in Recovery, Jeremy’s Journey, Berwick Chief of Police Kenneth Strish and Jay Jarrett, a member of the Berwick Town Council. Strish and Jarrett are sponsoring tickets in memory of the Rev. John H. Baumgartner IV.
Through a partnership between United in Recovery and Jeremy’s Journey, these organizations are making it possible to attend the film free of charge on these three nights. These organizations will also be present with resources and information on substance use disorder and recovery support options — especially for family members with a loved one who is in active addiction.”
Register in advance at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/theberwicktheater/524578?fbclid=IwAR3M9aulkqAWjmKDbXIRZ7z-zRIUZYZBe4plxIsg2yTYSqnDBWDSJp_NAkQ