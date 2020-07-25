LEWISBURG — The Campus Theater is hosting Movies by Moonlight starting Monday in downtown Lewisburg's Hufnagle Park.
Starting Monday, the theater will show "Jaws" at 8 p.m. in the park. Admission is free and open to the public. It is sponsored by Woodcock Foundation for the Appreciation of the Arts.
"The Wizard of Oz" will be played on Aug. 3; "Back To The Future" on Aug. 10; "The Muppet Movie" on Aug. 17; "Jurassic Park" on Aug. 24; "Shrek" on Aug. 31; "Field of Dreams" on Sept. 7; "An American Tale: Fievel Goes West" on Sept. 14; "Mamma Mia" on Sept. 21; and "The Money Pit" on Sept. 28. All shows start at 8 p.m.
Campus organizers ask those in attendance to follow guidelines from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to stop the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.