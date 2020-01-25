SUNBURY — Felony theft charges against a city woman stemming from a March arrest have been dropped, according to Sunbury police.
Charges filed by Sunbury police against Marissa Conway, 37, of Wolverton St., were dropped after a deal was struck between Conway and the city business she was accused of taking $16,000 from, officer Brad Slack confirmed Friday.
According to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz the charges were dismissed after Conway paid back the money and the victim in the case was satisfied with the deal.
— Francis Scarcella