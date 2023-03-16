DANVILLE — Christopher Ruckle, 39, of Palmerton, who is charged with a felony theft of a firearm and other misdemeanors, waived his right to a Preliminary Hearing Thursday afternoon at the Danville Courthouse, Sr. Judge John Hasay presiding.
Ruckle is currently incarcerated in the Lehigh County Prison, and communicated with the courtroom via phone, rather than Zoom. Since Ruckle has also violated parole, and has charges pending in Carbon and Columbia, as well as Montour County, Hasay set a $10,000 bail.
Ruckle will now await trial in a Court of Common Pleas.
According to police documents, Ruckle was identified through his DNA. On Dec. 24, 2017, someone broke into a truck and stole a firearm and other items. Another vehicle was broken into that same night.
Left behind in both vehicles were droplets of blood. Police learned that the second car had been washed and there was no blood on the truck prior to the break in. Swabs of the blood in both vehicles were lifted.
The swab was uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS). As a result of a CODIS search, Ruckle was identified. A search warrant was served on Ruckle in 2022 for a DNA swab. In August, 2022, police learned the DNA sample taken from Ruckle matched exactly the DNA profiles taken from both vehicles.