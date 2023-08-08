LAURELTON — Maverick the therapy dog settled down next to Adalyn Trutt as the 9-year-old girl read a story to him at the West End Library on Tuesday morning.
The publication-loving pooch is the official reading dog and mascot of the library, located at 45 Ballpark Road, Laurelton. The 5-year-old Australian Shepherd who was born in Milton is a hit among readers of all ages.
"He's very fluffy," said Adalyn, 9, of Mifflinburg. "I like to see him. He makes me smile. I like to read to him and pet him."
Adalyn read "Dog vs. Cat" by Chris Gall to Maverick. She often chooses books that are themed after animals.
Maverick has been coming to the library since he was 8 weeks old. He was trained by library director Wendy Rote and has his Canine Good Citizenship certification, a 10-skill test that teaches good manners to dogs and responsible dog ownership to their owners.
"Maverick helps with people's morale," said Rote, the director of the library for the last nine years. "Some of the patrons come to look for him to pet. They might be in a bad mood and just want to see him and pet him. Kid who might not like to read will read with Maverick."
Maverick's favorite food is ice cream and he loves playing with his sister Kyah, another therapy dog who visits hospice patients. Running and enjoying the outdoors are some of his favorite pastimes, said Rote.
Maverick is often at the library at least four days a week. Young patrons can do story time with Maverick or read to him on Saturdays. He's also available for older adult programs, she said.
"My grandkids love to come to the library to play with Maverick," said Ellen Whipple, of Millmont. "They love to give him treats and give kisses to him. They read to him, too."
Whipple brings Adalyn and her brother Mason Trutt, 6, of Mifflinburg, every week to the library as well as special events with Maverick.
Michaela Robbins, of Millmont, agreed with Whipple. She brings her 3-year-old daughter Molly.
"We love him, the kids love him," said Robbins. "He's really sweet. We come every Tuesday. We come to the bake sales and picnics. The library is part of our routine and it makes the kids happy."
Rote said it was a challenge during COVID-19 because Maverick is such a social dog.
"He missed the kids, and he missed coming in," said Rote. "We had to sort of retrain him.
The library is throwing a birthday bash for Maverick at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 26. Maverick turns 5 on Aug. 28.
The children can read to Maverick during the birthday celebration, cupcakes will be available, the kids can do crafts and Maverick will be dressed up in party gear.
To sign up for a 15-minute time slot, call the library at 570-922-4773.