SUNBURY — Think Sunbury continued its efforts in bringing people and businesses together as they hosted the first Sunbury Small Business Fair Monday morning inside the Albright Center.
With 50 vendors from across the region, including The Bucknell Small Business Development Center and the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce, Think Sunbury President Jody Ocker said she was thrilled to see everyone mingling.
“This is the first of these events and the word I got was that everyone enjoyed the opportunity to network together,” Ocker said. “A lot of time people don’t have the time to talk face-to-face and have the potential for collaboration and that is exactly what we wanted.”
The event began at 8 a.m. and Lackawanna College Sunbury administrator Phil Campbell said he was one of those who enjoyed the conversations.
“These are the types of events where we can meet with people who maybe we only spoke with on the phone before,” he said. “For me, this was a great morning as I got to talk with people and discuss how we can all work together.”
Sunbury attorney Brianna Apfelbaum Kula agreed. “It’s nice to be able to walk around and speak with various agencies,” she said. “It definitely helps in the long run as we all continue to build relationships.”
City Councilman Chris Reis, who also serves on the Sunbury Revitalization Inc., board, said he was pleased to see all the vendors talking and making plans to speak again in the future.
“The event was a great place to bring support for current and potential small business owners together in a one-stop shop kind of way,” he said. “The networking between the entities is also valuable to find out what services everyone offers to our community.”
City Administrator Derrick Backer said he attended on behalf of the city and he was also pleased with what he saw.
“The Small Business Fair is exactly the type of event we need to have to entice investment into Sunbury from potential new business owners and investors,” Backer said. “This type of event is also great for current business owners and investors that may not know all of the programs or tools that they currently can take advantage of. I look forward to many more of these events in the future.”
“This is Sunbury businesses helping Sunbury businesses and a community partnership that needs to have attention brought to it,” Ocker said. “We are looking forward to planning another event in the future and we want to continue these types of gatherings.”