DANVILLE - ThinkBIG Pediatric Cancer Fund will participate in this year's fall festival on Sept. 9 after Danville Borough Council members approved its request to sell alcohol in a section of the park.
At Tuesday's council meeting, ThinkBIG Managing Director Mark Stankiewicz said the fund's participation in the fest will be in lieu of their former annual gathering at Hess Field.
"The last two years, we have been at Hess Field and have gotten beer donations from several local breweries," Stankiewicz said. "This year we would like to hold our event in conjunction with the fall festival."
Stankiewicz confirmed the fund would go through the necessary paperwork and procedures to sell alcohol at the event.
The borough approved ThinkBIG using a section of Canal Park for their event during the fall festival on Sept. 9.
The borough also approved two new hires and one promotion Tuesday. New hires included both a police clerk and water operator. A formerly part-time street laborer was promoted to full time.
Danville Mayor Bernie Swank thanked the council for approving the addition to the police department.
Danville Fire Chief John Buckenberger also formally announced the operation of the department's new Quick Response Service (QRS), which he said will respond to calls at times when ambulances are unavailable.
"This is a great asset to the borough," Buckenberger said. "These people are going to respond and will do a great job."
The chief said the service, which operates out of Brush 15 and is housed in the Friendship Fire Company, has been dispatched twice since it was available for operation about two weeks ago.