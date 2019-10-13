1. Sunbury City Council members are expected to discuss a 2020 budget meeting at their meeting Monday night at 6:15 in City Hall.
Last year, the city did not raise taxes and council members said they hope 2020 will be the same.
2. East Buffalo Township Supervisors will review and vote on a hotel proposal when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the municipal building at 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
True Story LLC, operated by Union County businessman Matt Miller, submitted a proposal to construct a 3-story, 107-room Fairfield Inn & Suites on vacant land near the Miller Center for Health and Wellness. The nonprofit recreation facility was constructed by Miller’s family.
Approval by the supervisors would permit True Story to move forward with construction.
The supervisors are also expected to discuss the township’s 2020 budget; update issues surrounding the intergovernmental agreement with Lewisburg concerning the regional police department; and address an appointment to the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
3. A preliminary hearing is scheduled Tuesday for a Missouri man charged with shooting a motel employee to death in Montour County in September.
David Earle Downing, 33, of St. Louis, is set for a hearing at 2:15 p.m. before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder. Downing is charged with criminal homicide, hindering apprehension or prosecution and concealing a firearm without a license after police say he shot and killed Derrick Potts, 50, of New Brunswick, N.J., on Sept. 26.
A hearing is also scheduled for 2:45 p.m. Tuesday for Downing's girlfriend Miqueal La Myra Brown, 25, also of St. Louis. She faces related offenses.
Downing remains in the Montour County Jail without bail. Brown is in the Columbia County Prison in lieu of $100,000 straight bail.
4. On Wednesday a Milton teen is scheduled for a preliminary hearing at 9:30 a.m. before District Judge Michael Diehl on felony charges related to a robbery at the Aug. 30 Milton Area football game.
Ethan A. Fischer, 19, of 108 Locust St., grabbed a $20 bill from a juvenile near the concession stand at about 8 p.m., according to Milton police.
When the juvenile, who had intended to purchase food, asked for the money back, one of several other juveniles with Fischer pushed the victim in the face with his fingers, police said.
Fischer, jailed in lieu of $80,000 bail, is charged with robbery, theft, simple assault and criminal conspiracy charges.
5. The public presentation of the final Lewisburg Market Street Corridor Study will be held Wednesday night at 6 inside the Campus Theatre in Lewisburg.
In early 2019, the borough, its citizens and its partnering institutions and organizations came together to seek a better understanding of the impacts of heavy vehicle traffic along Market Street, now and in the future. An engineering consulting team was hired to perform technical data research and analysis, such as: pedestrian, car and truck counts, speed studies, crash analyses, traffic signal phasing analyses, sound level and vibration analyses, as well as merchant and safety survey inquiries.
The presentation will be made by the Borough of Lewisburg and their consulting engineer, Traffic Planning and Design, Inc.