1. The Mahoning Township supervisors meet Monday evening at 5:30 and may have an update on the Bald Top Road project or any of the other projects in the township.
Township officials said last month work could start as early as February. If contractors are busy and can't start right away, the road might not be opened until June, as originally estimated, supervisors said.
The section of Bald Top Road leading to Route 11 has been closed since May because parts are collapsing. That has forced residents to take a three-mile detour to and from their homes.
2. Two accused killers in separate cases — Sabian Ebersole, 19, of Coal Township and Jose Colon, 43, of Shamokin — are scheduled for pre-trial conferences at 9:15 a.m. Monday in front of Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor. Colon is accused in the fatal shooting of Kassandra Ortiz, 23, on Feb. 26, 2018. Ebersole was 17 when police say he shot and killed David Rivera on Jan. 24, 2018 over a $20 drug deal in Coal Township.
3. Accused killers Jahrid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp are both scheduled for a status conference at 9:15 a.m. Monday in front of Northumberland County Judge Charles Saylor. Burgess and Delcamp are charged in the death of Delcamp’s 3-year-old daughter, Arabella Parker. Burgess, the former boyfriend of Delcamp, is accused of causing the injuries that led to the death on Nov. 22 and Delcamp is charged as his accomplice because authorities said she knew about the abuse and never reported it.
4. On Tuesday, the League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area (LWVLA) kicks off a yearlong celebration to commemorate the founding of the League of Women Voters and the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
The league will kick off the celebration with the presentation, "The Hundred Year Struggle: Women's Fight to Gain the Vote." Mary Zimmerman, past president of the LWVLA, will give a presentation about this struggle at a lunch forum on Tuesday, beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the LaPrimavera Restaurant on Route 45 in Lewisburg.
For additional information about these events, visit lwvlewisburgarea.org/calendar or call 570-524-4439.
5. The first Ironman Ice Plunge will be held on Saturday.
The event will wrap up a special series of Vision 2020 Mindful Living programs sponsored by the Danville Health Alliance.
The plunge will be held at noon at the pond at Frosty Valley Resort, Bloom Road. Registration is at 11 a.m. and anyone can participate for $10. Those who don't want to jump into the cold water can donate $20.
Proceeds will go toward alliance events in the community.
Alliance members include Altera Life Health Club, Longevity Health and Fitness, StudioB Yoga Center, Reflex Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, Danville Area Community Center and Resurrection Studio.