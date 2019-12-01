1. Riverside Borough Council plans to adopt a general fund budget of $986,322 in expenses for 2020 with no tax increase at its meeting Monday night at 7 in the municipal building.
Real estate taxes will remain at 12 mills.
The budget also includes $92,895 in state liquid fuels reimbursements and expenses of $102,530. Around $30,000 of that fund will be carried over.
The sewer fund includes receipts of $399,720 and expenses of $374,186.
2. By Grace Transitional Home at 8 East Oak Ave. in Middleburg will hold an open house Monday from 4 to 6 p.m.
The faith-based home has served 80 women and their children since opening in June 2016.
The public is invited to tour the home and enjoy refreshments.
3. A former Mifflinburg man stands trial Monday on accusations he repeatedly raped a child in Union County.
The trial of Charles Westfall, 48, of Myerstown is scheduled to continue into Tuesday. He’s represented by court-appointed attorney Michael O’Donnell of Harrisburg.
Mifflinburg police arrested Westfall in December 2018 on 18 criminal counts, including two counts of child rape. Three counts were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in January while the remaining 15 were ordered held for court.
Union County President Judge Michael Hudock ordered the 15 charges severed, meaning Westfall will stand trial on eight combined counts of rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault and indecent assault.
Seven other combined counts of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats remain pending in county court beyond the trial’s conclusion.
Westfall is free on $50,000 cash bail.
4. Four Danville Area School Board members will be sworn in and take their seats at the board's reorganizational meeting Wednesday evening.
The board also must appoint someone to fill the position of the fifth candidate who won last month — three-term incumbent Dawn Koons Gill. She resigned in September, too late to have her name removed from the ballot. She said at the time she would not accept the seat following the election.
Members who will be sworn in are incumbent Derl Reichard, who is starting his third four-year term; Jennifer Gurski, who was appointed to finish the last two months of Gill’s term; Chris Huron and Kyle Gordon.
The meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the Danville Primary School, Room A215. The board’s regular monthly meeting will follow.
5. Accused killers Jarhid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic for a preliminary arraignment on charges the pair killed 3-year old Arabella Parker.
Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, is accused of beating Arabella on Oct. 10 so badly she needed part of her brain removed.
Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, is accused by Stonington state troopers of homicide after allowing her child to remain near Burgess even though she knew the abuse was taking place.
The hearings are being held Friday at the Northumberland County Courthouse at 1 p.m.