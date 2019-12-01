Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

On and off snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.