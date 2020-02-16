1. Lewisburg Borough Council switched venues for its meeting next week due to the expectation of a large crowd gathering to hear and react to Union County gun-rights advocates who are proposing the establishment of a Second Amendment Sanctuary.
The council meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the first-floor training room of the William Cameron Engine Co. support center. The venue is located on Fifth Street, between Buffalo Road and St. Anthony Street across from the fire station.
The gun-rights advocates are pitching an ordinance proposal at each municipality with the ultimate goal of having a county-wide mandate that no local funds or resources are used to enforce state or federal laws viewed as infringing on citizens' Second Amendment rights. Buffalo Township adopted the ordinance thus far.
2. A Meadowlands man who pleaded guilty to robbing a Middleburg bank in June 2016 will be sentenced Wednesday in Snyder County.
Gregory S. Null, 38, confessed to robbing Swineford National Bank on June 13, 2016. He fled to Georgia, where he held up another bank, according to law enforcement officials.
Null was extradited from Georgia last year and pleaded guilty last month to the Middleburg robbery.
3. The Sunbury man charged with assaulting his pregnant girlfriend while referring to himself as God is scheduled for a preliminary hearing Tuesday before District Judge Mike Toomey.
George Hyler, 38, of North Fifth Street, faces felony aggravated assault charges.
Sgt. Travis Bremigen and officer Trey Kurtz took Hyler into custody. According to police, Hyler admitted to striking the woman. He’s held at Northumberland County Jail on $250,000 cash bail.
4. Two nationally prominent conservatives, Rod Dreher, senior editor of The American Conservative, and blogger author Andrew Sullivan, will debate conflicting claims of secular sexual identities and religious freedoms at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Bucknell’s Elaine Langone Center’s Forum. The debate is part of Bucknell’s ongoing Questioning American Identities speaker series.
5. A Montour County jury trial is scheduled Wednesday for a motel manager charged with indecently assaulting a former employee.
A jury was chosen last week for the trial of Mir Y. Fawaz. The female accuser testified at a preliminary hearing that Fawaz, of the Super 8 Motel in Valley Township, indecently assaulted her four times Sept. 18, 2018, in and around the hotel.
Fawaz faces one count of indecent assault and one count of harassment.