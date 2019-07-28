1. An attorney for a Shamokin man, who was taken into custody in Washington state on a warrant from Union County, filed a motion for bail reduction. The request will be considered during a hearing on Thursday at 3 p.m. before President Judge Michael Hudock.
Attorney Edward J. Rymsza filed the motion this month.
Daniel J. Hollick, 26, is held on $50,000 cash bail at Union County Prison, Lewisburg. He’s charged by Mifflinburg Police with felony corruption of minors and related counts stemming from an alleged incident in July 2016.
Hollick was reported as a missing person in May 2018. Charges and an arrest warrant followed in July 2018. He was taken into custody in Washington in May and extradited to Union County.
2. Several sentencing cases are scheduled for Wednesday in Montour County, including Jordan D. Gadison and Kodey R. Kratzer, who were charged with manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs; Damian P. Novotny, who was charged with driving while under the influence of controlled substances; and Samuel N. Velez, who was charged with conspiracy to manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver drugs. President Judge Thomas James will preside.
3. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce leaders continue their efforts to approach county leaders about financial support for the expansion of the Luzerne County Community College in Watsontown. Chamber President/CEO Bob Garrett and Relationship Director Chris Berleth plan to meet with Union County Commissioners at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
4. As part of its ongoing children's programming, the Priestley Forsyth Memorial Library will host the Kids' Olympics. This is an outdoor event, weather-permitting, for kids, from kindergarten to fifth grade from 4 to 5 p.m. Monday. The library administrators ask parents to make sure their kids dress appropriately.
5. The Danville Adoption Center of the Pennsylvania SPCA will give out pet food and supplies to less fortunate pet owners beginning on Saturday at its new Danville Center Pet Food Pantry.
The center, at 1467 Bloom Road, will open a pet food pantry that day from 10 a.m. to noon. It will continue to be open those hours on the first Saturday of each month in the center garage.
To qualify, an applicant must indicate if he or she is receiving one of the following: state or federal cash assistance, SNAP, Medicaid, Social Security or SSI, unemployment, or has a low income of less than $20,000 a year or $25,000 a year with dependents. Miscellaneous items include treats, covered litter boxes, dishes and more.