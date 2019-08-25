1. Mahoning Township supervisors plan to review preliminary test results from Bald Top Road at Monday’s meeting.
Supervisors will discuss the next steps to repair the road. It closed in late May when sections began to collapse. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m.
The test results are from the lab analyses of soil and rock boring samples and readings from an instrument that detects movement of the road surface.
Bald Top residents have been using a detour route, via Klein Road, off Route 642 west in Valley Township.
2. Accused serial rapist John Kurtz is scheduled for a pre-trial conference at 9:15 a.m. Thursday before Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
The former SCI-Coal Township prison guard is accused by state police of multiple kidnappings, rapes and attempted kidnappings within Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties between November 2012 and April 2017. He is scheduled for jury selection and a trial in December.
3. Sunbury City Council meets tonight and City Administrator Jody Ocker is planning on presenting her economic development plan to council.
In May, Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich traveled to different Third Class Cities and brought several ideas on how to bring downtown Sunbury back to life.
Karlovich and Ocker have been talking ever since and now are prepared to speak to council members about a proposed plan.
Council meets at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.
4. Local communities and organizations will team up to go gold throughout September to raise awareness about pediatric cancer.
Gold is the color used to represent pediatric cancer awareness.
The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at Old Forge Brewing Co., Mill Street, Danville. Events will also be held at 6 p.m. Sept. 4 in Marley’s Brewery & Grille, Bloomsburg, and at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Brendan’s Towne Tavern, Lewisburg.
Service 1st Federal Credit Union and participating organizations have raised $42,800 toward the cause since 2015.
5. County music stars Big & Rich make their way to Spyglass Ridge Winery in Sunbury on Saturday night, a stop on their Peace, Love & Happy Hour Tour.
This is the first country music band to perform at Spyglass Ridge Winery’s summer backyard concert series since its inception 10 years ago, according to winery owner Tom Webb.
Big & Rich recorded popular singles “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” or “Comin' to Your City,” a song played on ESPN Saturday College Gameday promos.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. and the gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are still available online.