1. Former Northumberland County Chief Probation Officer Jimmy Jason Cortelyou is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. in front of Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley N. Anderson.
Cortelyou pleaded guilty to stealing more than $31,000 in house arrest funds from the probation department between 2014 and 2016.
2. The Danville Arts Council will hold its third annual "Anything But Clothes" fashion show from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday in the Pine Barn Inn.
The show, in partnership with Geisinger's G-PRIDE, will benefit the council. Participants will wear an outfit made from anything but clothing such as recycled or repurposed materials. Models will compete for prizes.
For more information, visit www.danvilleartscouncil.org/abcfashionshow.
3. The Danville Area School Board meets on Wednesday night at 7. The board may be close to a decision on hiring a new superintendent.
Board President Bonnie Edmeads said recently school directors canceled a forum with superintendent candidates scheduled for last week because they were in negotiations with a candidate for the job.
"We are hoping to hire at the first board meeting in March, so hopefully by the end of February, very beginning of March we'll know,” Edmeads said.
Even if board members haven’t settled on a candidate by Wednesday’s meeting, the topic could come up.
The meetings are held in the Danville Primary School in Room A215.
4. The Lewisburg Area School Board meets Thursday as the school district continues its hunt for a new superintendent.
The district received 22 applications for the position and board members have conducted interviews, according to Jordan Fetzer, school board president. It’s not yet known when a vote to fill the position will be held.
The successful applicant will replace Steven Skalka, who announced his resignation in September. Skalka’s resignation is effective June 30, the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Board meetings begin at 7 p.m. inside the meeting room of the high school along Newman Road.
5. Mary Robinson, Ireland’s first female president, will deliver the Alice Pope Shade Lecture, "How Faith has Impacted My Life," at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the Degenstein Center Theater at Susquehanna University.
The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.
Robinson served as president from 1990 to 1997.