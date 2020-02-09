1. A Chocolate Festival will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday in The Village Common at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village in Lewisburg.
Due to limited seats, participants must RSVP by calling 570-523-4285.
2. A citizens group advocating that Union County establish itself as a Second Amendment Sanctuary will speak about the initiative and related ordinance at the East Buffalo Township Supervisors' meeting Monday night.
The group launched its efforts in Buffalo Township, which adopted the measure. It also pitched the idea to Kelly Township and intends to do the same at other municipal meetings, including in Lewisburg. East Buffalo Township Supervisors meet at 5:30 at the township municipal building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg.
3. There is a mixed bag of issues at Monday's Susquehanna Valley Conservatives' (SVC) monthly event.
Stan Zellers, former president of SVC, will discuss the electoral college in Pennsylvania.
Other meeting topics include an update on the National Prayer Breakfast and participation; an update on the possible loss of local talk show radio station WMLP AM due to new ownership; and an appearance by State Sen. Gene Yaw, and, if his schedule allows, comments by State Rep. David Rowe.
Admission is free and open to the public at 7 p.m. at Best Western meeting rooms, next door to Country Cupboard, Rte. 15, Lewisburg.
4. The Selinsgrove Borough Council will meet in executive session at 7 p.m. Tuesday to interview two finalists for the borough manager position.
Paul Williams is retiring in a couple of weeks after seven years in the job.
5. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce transportation committee meets at 7 a.m. Friday at Hoss’s Steak and Seahouse in Shamokin Dam.
The committee encourages public sector support for improved roads, streets, highways, bridges, airports and traffic flow to enhance the Greater Susquehanna Valley as a place to operate a business.