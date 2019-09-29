1. Grassroots activist George Lakey will speak at Susquehanna University about the climate crisis on Thursday.
Lakey, the founder and executive director of Training for Change which instructs activists and community organizers, will present the lecture “Grassroots Power: Strategies for Responding to the Climate Crisis” at Isaacs Auditorium in Seibert Hall.
The 7 p.m. event is free and open to the public.
2. Oktoberfest returns to Mifflinburg on Friday for the all-things-German celebration’s 15th year.
The event is rain or shine. It kicks off on Friday from 1-11 p.m. and continues on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the VFW Carnival Grounds off Route 45 at the west end of the borough.
Mayor David Cooney taps the first keg at 1 p.m. Friday to open the festival.
A special 24-ounce beer stein is featured for the 15th anniversary as is a souvenir 2-ounce mini-stein shot mug. It’s a black stein with gold embellishment and anniversary logo. The 16-ounce glass stein introduced last year is available again as are special wine glasses and plastic mugs served with free birch beer to designated drivers.
There are eight German imported beers plus four offerings from nearby Rusty Rail brewery along with 11 food vendors, live entertainment and Shade Mountain wine. German treats, hayrides, plop bingo, raffles and more support the Mifflinburg Buggy Museum.
Learn more about the event at .
3. The Danville Halloween Parade Committee continues to plan for the annual parade, which starts at 7 p.m. Oct. 24. It has scheduled meetings for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16 and Oct. 22 in Danville American Legion Post 40, Route 11. The parade moves along East Market, Mill and Lower Mulberry streets and disbands at Cole's Hardware, Ferry Street.
4. Northumberland residents will have a chance to question supervisors and a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation project representative on concerns about traffic tie-ups and detours at the Northumberland Borough Council meeting.
The monthly meeting will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 175 Orange St., in the municipal building.
5. Convicted teenaged killer Norman Gundrum Jr. will be resentenced following a two-day hearing that starts at 9:15 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini.
Gundrum, who was 15 years old when he fatally stabbed a friend in Milton in 1993, is now age 42 and incarcerated at SCI-Coal Township.
He was convicted by a jury of first-degree murder in 1995, and was sentenced as an adult to life in prison without parole. The appeal is made possible through a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that gives Gundrum and more than 2,100 other inmates who committed murders as teenagers the opportunity to seek parole or a new sentence.