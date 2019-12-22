1. The Daily Item has coordinated a visit to Geisinger Medical Center ahead of Christmas to speak to families and employees who will spend the day at the hospital.
A staff reporter and photographer will learn about holiday preparations for families staying at Geisinger, how staffers help patients cope with being admitted over Christmas and how staffers themselves celebrate on a work day. The story will run in The Daily Item on Wednesday.
2. The Northumberland County Board of Commissioners meet at 1 p.m. Thursday for a special public meeting to discuss finalizing the 2020 budget. The $79.5 million budget called for a .667 millage increase for next year. The spending plan calls for the county to increase total millage from 30.218 to 30.885, which consists of a 1.267-mill increase for general fund millage and a .6-mill decrease for debt service millage.
3. The Snyder County Commissioners are meeting Thursday to approve a 1 percent cost-of-living pay increase for about 180 employees.
4. Mahoning Township supervisors will hold their final meeting of the year Monday evening at 5:30.
The 2020 budget is adopted, but the supervisors likely will discuss some upcoming projects, such as the traffic light and intersection project at Bloom Road and Academy Avenue, near the entrance to the Geisinger Medical Center campus.
The township officials learned last week the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) will give the township $351,140 to modernize the traffic signal at the intersection.
Officials also plan to meet soon with engineers about repairing Bald Top Road. The road leading to Route 11 has been closed since May because parts are collapsing, and it won't be repaired and reopened until at least next June. Meanwhile, residents are continuing to take a three-mile detour to and from their homes.
5. There are several Christmas Eve service events in the Valley, including a Candlelight service in Freeburg, 9:30 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, featuring the Freeburg Community Christmas Choir; a candle service, 5:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Middleburg; and the annual Christmas Eve Candlelight service in New Berlin, at Emmanuel United Methodist Church, with special music by Servants of God and Sunday school singers.