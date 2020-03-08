1. Senator Bob Casey will be in Sunbury at the Grace Beck Elementary School Monday.
The Democratic senator will visit the classroom to meet with young students and staff, participate in an activity and discuss a new policy plan: “Five Freedoms for America’s Children.” The plan seeks to change how the government helps children in the United States.
2. Sunbury City Council meets Monday in order to discuss the financial costs of the new Sunbury Police Department building and its location. The city narrowed down the location to two spots, which include a city-owned building on Chestnut Street and a structure they would purchase on Arch St.
The meeting begins at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.
3. Montour County commissioners will approve a memorandum of understanding for an unearthed log cabin in Washingtonville at their meeting 11 a.m. Tuesday in the courthouse.
The understanding states the Montour-DeLong Community Fair will store the dismantled structure and reconstruct it during the 2021 fair. The fair and Washingtonville Borough Council have already approved the agreement.
4. Danville Area School Board members will hire a new district superintendent at Wednesday night’s meeting.
Board President Bonnie Edmeads said at the Feb. 26 meeting the board was negotiating a contract with the one remaining candidate and would vote to fill the position this week.
The new superintendent will replace Jason Bendle, who resigned a year ago. Ricki Boyle, a former district administrator, has been acting superintendent since late March 2019. Boyle was director of pupil support services for 10 years in the district, leaving in 2010.
The meeting in the Danville Primary School's Room A215 starts at 7 p.m.
5. A New Columbia woman accused of abusing a child who was living in her home is slated for a pretrial conference Thursday before Union County President Judge Michael Hudock.
Melissa Lin Keister, 37, could plead to either charge against her — endangering the welfare of children, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person — or her attorney, Graham Showalter, could simply update the court on the status of the case as it progresses toward trial.
State Trooper Adam Depauw of the Milton station arrested Keister in September on allegations she starved and struck the child, withholding food as punishment and forcing the child to sleep naked inside a square taped to a bedroom floor under the watch of a surveillance camera, according to arrest papers.