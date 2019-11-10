1. Samantha Delcamp and Christy Willis will appear Friday for preliminary arraignments in the child abuse case of 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Delcamp, 23, of Trevorton, and WIllis, 50, of Sunbury, were arrested two weeks ago.
Delcamp, Parker’s mother, is charged with felony endangering the welfare of children. Willis faces felony intimidation, retaliation or obstruction in child abuse cases, felony hindering apprehension and prosecution, and a misdemeanor charge of false reports to law enforcement.
Willis is the mother of Jahrid Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, who’s jailed on accusations he severely beat the child.
Delcamp and Willis will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic inside the Northumberland County Courthouse at 1 p.m.
2. The Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting an Innovation Summit starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at SUN Area Technical Institute in New Berlin. They will discuss broadband and infrastructure, digital marketing and business tools, online programs and emerging technologies in the Valley, and cyber security to keep businesses safe.
3. Vietnam veteran and Silver Star recipient Bob Lauver is the guest speaker at Monday’s Susquehanna Valley Conservatives meeting, 7 p.m., at the Best Western meeting room, next door to the Country Cupboard, Route 15, Lewisburg.
Lauver will discuss his return to Vietnam in 2002. His company on the journey included four Gold Star mothers hoping to learn more of the sacrifice of their loved ones. The trip was featured on PBS as part of a Memorial Day tribute several years ago. Organizers of the event are also asking attendees to bring non-perishable or canned food items if they can for their annual food drive.
4. Despite the election last week, Danville Area School Board members will have to appoint a new board member to replace Dawn Koons Gill.
The board meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Danville Primary School in Room A215.
Gill and four other candidates were uncontested in the election, but when she resigned from the board in September, she stated in a letter to district officials that it was too late to get her name off of the ballot and if elected, she would not accept the seat.
The board last month named one of the candidates on the ballot, Jennifer Gurski, to fill the rest of Gill’s current term. The new board members take office the first week in December.
5. Danville Borough Council is expected Tuesday to give preliminary approval to its 2020 budget. The council meets at 6 p.m. in the municipal building on Mill Street.
The 2019 budget contained a 4.99 percent real estate tax increase, an average increase of $39 to the taxpayer. Real estate taxes have increased in Danville since at least 2013, according to information supplied by the borough.