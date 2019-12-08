1. The Susquehanna Valley Conservatives will hold a special holiday session Monday night at 7. The gathering will feature guest speaker William Federer telling the story of Saint Nicholas and other Christmas traditions. Federer is a nationally known speaker and best selling author. His Amerisearch Publishing Company is dedicated to researching the history of America. The meeting takes place in the Baylor Conference Room, Best Western/Country Cupboard Inn on Route 15, north of Lewisburg.
2. Mahoning Township supervisors meet Monday evening at 5:30. In addition to other business, the supervisors are expected to adopt the township's $3.5 million budget for 2020.
Residents can expect to pay the same amount in taxes next year as they do this year.
The tentative 2020 budget approved last month shows a 16.6 percent increase in spending over the current year. The spending plan shows $3.51 million in revenue and $3.5 million in expenditures, with a $6,159 surplus.
General expenses total about $1.74 million, police expenses, $777,515 and streets and infrastructure, $985,700.
3. Danville Borough Council is expected to vote on a 2020 budget general fund of $2.64 million with a 1 percent real estate tax increase that will mean an average increase of $8.60 per year. The council earlier voted down a 4 percent tax increase and met again to approve the pared-down spending plan. Borough officials were able to slash a $64,000 deficit to $15,750.
The council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the municipal building, on Mill Street.
4. The 31st annual Mifflinburg Christkindl Market will begin Thursday and continue through Saturday.
Admission is free. Mifflinburg Christkindl Market does not sell tickets, but visitors can offer donations at the entrances to help defray the costs of the market.
Pets are not permitted, with the exception of service animals, because the market is crowded.
The hours are 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday.
5. Accused killers Jarhid Burgess and Samantha Delcamp will appear before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic on Friday morning for preliminary hearings on charges the pair killed 3-year-old Arabella Parker.
Burgess, 19, of Trevorton, is accused of beating Arabella on Oct. 10 so badly she needed part of her brain removed.
Delcamp, 24, of Trevorton, is accused by Stonington state troopers of homicide after allowing her child to remain near Burgess even though she knew the abuse was taking place.
The hearings are being held at the Northumberland County Courthouse at 9:30 a.m.