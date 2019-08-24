1. The Little League Baseball World Series concludes this weekend in South Williamsport. The final international bracket has the Caribbean Region facing the Japan Region starting at 12:30 p.m. today. The U.S. Championship features Louisiana versus Hawaii starting at 3:30 p.m. today. The LLBWS final game is at 3 p.m. Sunday. The games can be watched in person at Howard J. Lamade Stadium or live on ABC. Selinsgrove's Sara Lauver is scheduled to sing the National Anthem ahead of the Championship game.
2. The 20th annual Northumberland County Fair ends today at Tall Cedars Grove, 538 Seven Points Road, Sunbury. The family-friendly event features music, events, exhibits, and food. Saturday's schedule has bale throwing and stacking contest at 5 p.m. and pedal tractor pulls at 6 p.m. The day will end with fireworks at 9 p.m.
3. The 50th anniversary of Woodstock will be celebrated at Hufnagle Park in Lewisburg from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. today. Lewistock, hosted by the Lewisburg Arts Council and the Folk Justice Band, will feature free and open music to the public.
4. The 49th annual New Berlin Day along Market, Vine and Plum streets in New Berlin returns today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The free event is a celebration of heritage, artists and craftsmen.
5. The Selinsgrove High School Band will partner with the area’s dance and party band, “Into the Spin,” to host the sixth annual “Back to School Festival” from 3-6 p.m. Sunday at the Selinsgrove Rotary Field across from Selinsgrove High School. The event will feature food including a chicken barbecue and homemade soups to take home, numerous children’s activities, a dunk tank with teachers and local celebrities waiting to get wet, inflatable bounce house and obstacle course, face painting, and of course, music for listening and dancing. Admission is free.