1. High school football enthusiasts can get an early look today at their favorite teams before their season openers next Friday. The scrimmages include Bloomsburg at Shikellamy (10 a.m.), Montoursville at Lewisburg (11 a.m.), Milton at Montgomery (10 a.m.), Danville at North Schuylkill (11 a.m.), Selinsgrove at Altoona (1 p.m.), and Southern Columbia at Mifflinburg (6 p.m.).
2. Sunbury's River Festival concludes today with a day-long slate of activities, beginning at 9 a.m. and stretching to 11 p.m. with riverfront fireworks. Highlights include a Market Street car and motorcycle show (10 a.m.-2 p.m.), and in the afternoon, live chainsaw carving (time to be determined). All day, there will be music on the main stage. The festival takes place on Market Street, from Front to Second streets.
3. 5K Run-Walk, in Milton. This is the eighth annual event in Milton. The entire race is held on the Milton State Park Island, between Milton and West Milton. The course is a cross country style course and not paved. Registration is 7:30-8:45 a.m. The race begins at 9 a.m. Race day registration is $18.
4. The Backstreet Boys are ... back, and in concert, but you'll have to make it down to Hersheypark Stadium on Sunday to catch the boy band (all grown up). Ticket prices start at $24. The show begins at 8 p.m.
5. Also on Sunday, a picnic in the park in Lewisburg, sponsored by the Lewisburg Neighborhood Corporation, will be held 6-7:30 p.m. at Lewisburg Landing, South Front and St. George streets. People are welcome to bring their own picnic food.