1. Spend all day in Lewisburg, celebrating the Fourth of July a few days before the actual date. Start with the Union County Veterans Fourth of July parade, starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday. The parade will start at Market and Eighth streets, onto Third St., and end at President's Grove, Loomis St. and University Ave. The parade is followed by a full day of events, concerts in Hufnagle Park, a Jeep Jamboree held in the Lewisburg Weis parking lot, all topped off with a patriotic show and fireworks at Wolfe field, beginning at 7 p.m.
2. If your 8- to12-year-old likes racing, he or she might want to participate in Northumberland Borough's annual soapbox derby, King and Fourth St., starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The fee to race is $1. Cash prizes to top 3.
3. Danville's second annual Taste of the Nation's Food Festival will be held along Mill Street on Saturday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. There will be music and dancing as entertainment during the daylong foodie fair.
4. Hungry for something new? Wander through downtown Sunbury at the city's second annual Sandwich stroll, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Seventeen eateries will be competing for the tastiest treats. Tickets are $10.
5. For something completely different try a Sunday tour of the Old Herman School, 1-4 p.m. The school is a historic one-room schoolhouse from the 1800s. Admission is free. The school is at 3015 Salem Rd., Selinsgrove.