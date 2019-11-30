1. Bloomsburg Theatre Ensemble presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. tonight and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Alvina Krause Theatre, 226 Center St., Bloomsburg. Tickets are $30 for adults; $26 young adults and seniors; $16 students and children; and $10 for Bloomsburg University students. Mary Bennet is the middle daughter of the Bennet family, made popular through Jane Austen’s classic, “Pride and Prejudice.”
2. The Artspace’s Holiday Member Show is the gallery’s last show of the year and features new works by Artspace member artists. The show runs through Jan. 5. An artist reception will be held 6 to 8 p.m. today at Artspace A Cooperative Gallery, 221 Center St., Bloomsburg.
3. Back In Black (a tribute to AC/DC) with special guest LeadFoot will play 6 to 11:45 p.m. tonight at Front Street Station, 2 Front St. Tickets are $20 available at Front Street Station, Fisher Promotions at 570-847-1946 or Browntickets.com. Doors open at 6 p.m. with showtime at 7.
4. The Giving the Gift of Sight’s Second Annual Winter Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Buffalo Mennonite Church, 4445 Hoffa Mill Road, Lewisburg. Admission is free.
5. The 14th annual “Give it Away” Christmas program will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the United Methodist Church, 128 N. Orange St., Beavertown. It features musical talent from the local community. Light refreshments will be served following the program. All are welcome to attend.