1. Sunbury Celebration has a motto: “It’s all about the kids.”
That motto is evident in the jam-packed event schedule for today: youth baseball tournament, craft and food vendors, carnival games and more beginning at 9 a.m. The daylong series of events is at the David L. Persing Recreation Complex on North Fourth Street. There are free balloons from 5 to 9 p.m. and free ice cream all day for everyone under 18 years old. The band Memory Lane performs at 7 p.m. and the night ends with a fireworks display at about 9:30 p.m.
Head to Market and 10th streets before 11 a.m. catch the start of the 16th annual soapbox derby races.
Find a full schedule of events at www.sunburypa.org/sunbury-celebration.
2. Plan for a busy weekend in Selinsgrove beginning with today's kickoff of the downtown Sidewalk Stroll event and the 10th annual Ta-Ta Trot.
Art, jewelry, accessories and crafts will be on display along with wares of local merchants, all along Market Street. It kicks off at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m., according to the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce. The Stroll also will be held on July 20.
The Ta-Ta 5k Run/Walk begins at 8:30 a.m. at the high school, 500 N. Broad St. On-site registration is open from 6:30 to 8:15 a.m.
3. The Generoo Organization performs “Seussical Jr.” at 7 p.m. tonight at Susquehanna University’s Degenstein Theatre.
About 60 students from first through 12th grade prepared at the Generoo Theatre Camp this week to rehearse for the musical. Most of the campers are local, but some come from out of state.
Admission is free but donations are accepted.
4. The Bucknell University Observatory hosts an evening of music, moon watching and stargazing from 9 to 11 p.m. Sunday on the Malesardi Quad in the center of Bucknell’s campus.
Music in the Moonlight is held to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing and the first steps on the moon.
Observatory staff will have portable telescopes for views of the moon, Jupiter and Saturn. The free, public event will also feature music by blues guitarist Allan Combs II, as well as a screening of NASA video from the Apollo missions.
Observatory staff encourages everyone to bring chairs and blankets to sit under the moon and stars and enjoy the evening. Rain date is July 16.
5. The 30th annual Antiques on the Avenue will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday in Selinsgrove.
About 40 vendors will display antiques along the 300 and 400 blocks of University Avenue. Visitors can bring antiques of their own to be appraised by Cordier Auctioneers, sponsored by Chris Kenawell insurance. Tickets are $5 for one item appraised or $10 for 3 items. There will be food vendors on-site and the event is rain or shine.